Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,697,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PRI opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

