Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,684 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of COLL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

