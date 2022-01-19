Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

