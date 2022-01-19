Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.