Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.