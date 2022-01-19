Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $74,464,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

