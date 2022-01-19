Project Angel Parent LLC’s (NYSE:MLNK) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Project Angel Parent’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

