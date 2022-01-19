Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

