ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.28. 5,361,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,782,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

