ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.92 and last traded at $67.46. 11,867,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,782,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

