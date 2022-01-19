Proton (XPR) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $123.68 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,346,822,520 coins and its circulating supply is 8,826,144,074 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

