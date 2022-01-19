PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 8,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.