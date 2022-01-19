PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,840. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $31.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

