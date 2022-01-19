PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,427. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.98 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

