PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

