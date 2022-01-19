PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,746.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,963. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,732.83 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,885.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,805.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

