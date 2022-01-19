PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

