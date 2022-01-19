Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,175,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

