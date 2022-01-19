Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 18,365 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.