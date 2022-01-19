Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 19,447 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Seeyond raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

