Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

