Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

