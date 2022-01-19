Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,040 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of Nutrien worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,974.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 359,059 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 154,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

