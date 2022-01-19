Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,402. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

