Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

