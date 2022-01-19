Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.64

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.64 and traded as low as $108.00. Puma shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Puma alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.