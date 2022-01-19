PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

