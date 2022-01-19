Pyrk (PYRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,021.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $34,444.16 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.