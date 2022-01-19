Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

