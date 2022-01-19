Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

AKTS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

