Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.