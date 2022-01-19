Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Reduced by Truist Financial

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

