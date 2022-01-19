Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by KeyCorp

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.65. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

