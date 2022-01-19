QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

