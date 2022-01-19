Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 372,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,012. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

