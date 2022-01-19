Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 5.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $716,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.28. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,247. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $201.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.92.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

