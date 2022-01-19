Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,811 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. 34,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

