Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XM opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.47. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

