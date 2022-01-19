Quant Trading Down 21.3% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Quant has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $134.40 or 0.00321785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $64.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007928 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.55 or 0.01095443 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

