Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

