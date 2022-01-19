QuickX Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,600.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $27,600.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.