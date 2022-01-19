Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

