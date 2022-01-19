Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Several analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

