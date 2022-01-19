Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $41,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

