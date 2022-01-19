Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 21,078 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

