Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 48,891 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

