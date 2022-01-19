Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $192.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

