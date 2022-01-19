Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 17,139 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

