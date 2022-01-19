Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RANJY stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

