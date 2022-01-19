Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00012180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 5% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $411.17 million and approximately $39.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.58 or 0.07440206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.29 or 1.00031681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,898,996 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

